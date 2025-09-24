This upcoming, adorable Nintendo Switch game is Grounded, but cozy

As cozy game fans, our list of titles we're keeping an eye on is growing steadily this week, especially with the reveal of Animula Nook by LilliLandia Games. The studio is an offshoot of Tencent Games that focuses more on chilled-out life sims.

Animula Nook features tiny characters - both human and animal - living in a miniature 'Lilliputian' world, going about their daily life doing chores, farming, and furnishing their homes. There are plenty of wholesome vibes to be had here.

The term Lilliput refers to a land in Gulliver's Travels, where inhabitants measure about six inches tall. Since then, it's become almost a genre of its own, featuring teeny tiny people living in worlds often made of items you find in everyday life. Think Arietty, The Borrowers, and Grounded.

The upcoming life sim features plenty of house decoration, collecting elements, and even a gliding system to get around with. You can make a chest of drawers from matchboxes, use a toothbrush as a broom, and make a house from a milk carton.

The game will come to Nintendo Switch 2 in the future, but you can wishlist it on Steam, Epic Games, and PlayStation right now. The good news is that there will be some online aspects, so you can bring your friends and family along with you into this tiny world.

Is this on your cozy games wishlist? It's gone right on ours. We love any game like Animal Crossing, and this gives us the same wholesome vibes. Between Animula Nook and Floatopia, we're not sure what we're looking forward to most.