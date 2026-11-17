As much as I love Animal Crossing, I've always got my eye out for new cozy life sim games to try. Live-service additions to the genre seem to be all the rage currently, with the likes of Petit Planet, Heartopia, and Loftia flooding our devices, but the one that caught my attention the most is Animula Nook, and I got to give an early build of the game a try.

While fitting into the live-service cozy game genre, with all the classic elements like farming, cooking, and building adorable houses, Animula Nook's USP is its 'Lilliputian' setting. You play as a human who finds themself shrunken down to a miniature size inside their childhood bedroom, discovering a whole world of cute creatures and whimsical design ideas from your old notebook.

It's immediately endearing, from seeing one of your toys turn into a Wupa - your fuzzy best friend who helps you navigate the tiny world - to using a discarded lollipop as a hammer. The opening sequence of the game limits you to your desktop, giving you a loose tutorial to learn the ropes of certain tools, but letting you explore the space at the same time. I'm not sure I'll ever get bored of smashing up rolls of washi tape to collect paper, or cleaning piles of dust with a bubble gun, and those are just the basic, usually mundane tasks that Animula Nook turns into magical experiences.

The characters you meet are fantastically charming, too. Dilly and Phobbo make great early-game companions, and I can't help but want to see them succeed at their respective goals. Their dialogue made me chuckle a few times, which always helps to bring characters to life. The early portion of the game, as you leave the desk for the first time, makes a great expanded tutorial, introducing tons of features and new characters in a way that makes narrative sense. The animated cutscenes bring it all together, though these are pre-rendered, so they don't show your customized character. It's a bit strange seeing a player character and Wupa that don't match my own, but not weird enough to be off-putting.

There's even more to see and do in Wuruville, where most of the NPCs live, but I'll admit that this area loses some of the Lilliputian charm for me. It's less obvious that everything is shrunken down, and it just reads like a classic cozy game setting. It still looks beautiful and is bursting with life, but Animula Nook's USP is truly key to making it stand out from the crowd. The build I played, both on my trip to Tencent's offices in China and at home on a press beta, is far from ready for the public, but the environments and character models look polished and promising.

When you first make your character, the hair options are pretty limited, especially if you're looking for any kind of texture. This opens up once you unlock the clothing shop, but the selection is still lacking in curls, coils, and braids. I was happy to find a blue hair option, though, as I hate having natural hair colors in games almost as much as I hate it in real life.

Overall, Animula Nook shows a lot of promise, especially if the team at LilliLandia Games continues to lean into the Lilliputian aesthetic wholeheartedly. I'm excited to give it another try when we get a public beta test, and hopefully we'll get an idea of the release window in 2027. In the meantime, you can read our Animula Nook interview from last year to learn more about this unique simulation game.