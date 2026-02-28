AniPixels codes February 2026

Bulk out your early team with these AniPixels codes to claim some silly anime creatures entirely for free. This unique pixel game blends standard multiversal Roblox anime game casts with the turn-based fighting and catching mechanics of Pokémon, making it a fresh environment for you to see your favorite shonen fighters succeed.

We check for new AniPixels codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and come back soon for another freebie or two.

Here are all the new AniPixels codes:

Doppio - Doppio (new!)

Gojo (Legs) - Gojo (Legs)

CandyVegito - Candy Vegito

If you're after even more freebies in the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes for the latest drops.

How do I redeem AniPixels codes?

Redeeming AniPixels codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Open AniPixels in Roblox

Tap the shop icon

Scroll to the codes bar

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are AniPixels codes?

AniPixels codes are special passwords from the developer, Violet Moon Studios, that award free AniPixels in-game to add to your battle squads. These are great to get, especially in the early game, as they make taking down basic enemies a breeze.

Is there an AniPixels Discord server?

Yes, there is an AniPixels Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, share videos, and suggest new features and collabs for the game.

How do I get more AniPixels codes?

The best way to get more AniPixels codes is to bookmark this page and visit us often. We're always on the lookout for new freebies to add to our list, so you know you're getting the most up-to-date information with Pocket Tactics. However, if you fancy taking a look for more codes yourself, you can check the game's Discord server and Roblox group.