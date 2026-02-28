AniPixels codes February 2026

Redeem these new Roblox AniPixels codes for free, powerful AniPixel units to add to your team.

AniPixels codes: A Roblox character wearing a PT shirt standing next to a pixel sprite of Goku with numbers underneath him representing health and attack
Daz Skubich Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 
Google Preferred Source Button

Bulk out your early team with these AniPixels codes to claim some silly anime creatures entirely for free. This unique pixel game blends standard multiversal Roblox anime game casts with the turn-based fighting and catching mechanics of Pokémon, making it a fresh environment for you to see your favorite shonen fighters succeed.

We check for new AniPixels codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and come back soon for another freebie or two.

Here are all the new AniPixels codes:

  • Doppio - Doppio (new!)
  • Gojo (Legs) - Gojo (Legs)
  • CandyVegito - Candy Vegito

If you're after even more freebies in the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes for the latest drops.

AniPixels codes: A screenshot of the codes box in the game with Pocket Tactics in the box and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem AniPixels codes?

Redeeming AniPixels codes is simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open AniPixels in Roblox
  • Tap the shop icon
  • Scroll to the codes bar
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are AniPixels codes?

AniPixels codes are special passwords from the developer, Violet Moon Studios, that award free AniPixels in-game to add to your battle squads. These are great to get, especially in the early game, as they make taking down basic enemies a breeze.

AniPixels codes: A screenshot of the Discord server invite with a blurred button and a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there an AniPixels Discord server?

Yes, there is an AniPixels Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, share videos, and suggest new features and collabs for the game.

How do I get more AniPixels codes?

The best way to get more AniPixels codes is to bookmark this page and visit us often. We're always on the lookout for new freebies to add to our list, so you know you're getting the most up-to-date information with Pocket Tactics. However, if you fancy taking a look for more codes yourself, you can check the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They love exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.