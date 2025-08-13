Charge up your Apple iPhone and Switch 2 with this deal on a great power bank

Let me paint you a scary image of the future. You're out on a train or a bus, ready for the long haul, playing your favorite games on your iPhone or Switch 2. As you approach the final level, the screen goes black, and you're left with a void in your heart where there was once hope. It's a little bit of a harrowing vision, but it doesn't have to become a reality, as you can grab an Anker 737 Power Bank at a huge discount in this limited-time sale, stopping those pesky devices from suffering a quick death.

When it comes to packing my bag, my handheld console is always there, but a good power bank makes up for my Nintendo Switch 2 accessories that I will always take on my travels. These handhelds can die fairly fast, and the Switch 2 is especially hungry for power. And while they may last longer, the best gaming phones will also quickly die when playing your favorite titles.

There are plenty of options to buy, but Anker's cheap prices and high-quality products make them a surefire hit to grab, and they're an even better choice when they're on sale. The Anker 737 Power Bank, a 24,000mAh beast, is one that I'll praise whenever I get the chance, but (battery) size isn't the only thing that matters - charging speeds are equally important.

If you plugged it into the iPhone 16 Pro (the best iPhone), the Anker 737 can charge it just over four times when the power bank is fully charged. However, what's important is the fact that it offers a 140W delivery and charge, making it fast to power up your devices. As an added bonus, it also comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable that is suitable for these high speeds, so it won't take long to charge either. So long as you have an adapter that offers those charging rates, of course.

So, whether you're playing the best Switch games or diving into those great Apple Arcade games, the Anker 737 should become your favorite travel companion quite quickly. Even at full price, it's worth grabbing, but right now you can get the Anker 737 Power Bank for just $87.99 on Amazon US, a huge 20% discount. It's also a limited-time deal, though, so you don't have long to grab it.

Even if it does power the Switch 2 and iPhone with ease, the Anker 737 is also a brilliant accessory to the best handheld consoles, including the Steam Deck, so it's worth getting regardless of what portable devices you own. They can even quickly charge those options from our best gaming earbuds list, so make sure you grab some for that journey.