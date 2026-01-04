Another Eden devs' "love for the original game" is what makes the Final Fantasy IX collab so special

Square Enix's Final Fantasy IX is celebrating its 25th anniversary currently, and although we're disappointed by the lack of a remake announcement, we did get to journey with Zidane and Vivi once again, thanks to Another Eden. This collaboration marks the first time that Wright Flyer Studios' mobile RPG is crossing paths with Square Enix's iconic series, so I want to know exactly what is going into it.

Just like in Another Eden's previous collaborations with games like Chrono Cross, Persona 5 Royal, and The King of Fighters, Aldo travels to Alexandria to team up with key Final Fantasy IX characters in an all-new story. The collaboration even introduces new mechanics based on Final Fantasy, like equipping Magic Stones, and features a Chocobo racing minigame. I got the chance to chat with Another Eden's producer, Shinnosuke Hirasawa, about what makes this collaboration so special.

Firstly, I want to know why the team chose FFIX, of all the mainline and spin-off Final Fantasy titles, to crossover with. Sure, the high fantasy setting suits Another Eden to a tee, but in a game built around traversing space and time, you can justify any location or time period if you want. Hirasawa mentioned that, while location and themes were convenient, the game's 25th anniversary is the main driving factor for the collaboration. The team is "thrilled to be able to contribute to fans' celebrations."

More generally, Hirasawa says that, when choosing which IP to crossover with, "We prioritize collaborations where we feel that we can create an exciting new adventure while also respecting the original work." Many of the game's previous crossovers are with other JRPG titles, but games like The King of Fighters, SNK's long-standing brawler, are wild cards that still made for successful integrations.

When you're working with such a beloved series as Final Fantasy, fan reaction must weigh heavily on your mind. Luckily, according to Hirasawa, "Players are very pleased with the crossover event, and in particular with how directly it is inspired by Final Fantasy IX. Personally, I'm happy to see that even people who have never played a Final Fantasy game are really enjoying it."

He continues, "Of course, we want to live up to fans' expectations, so the entire team analyzed FFIX very closely. However, since many of us are also big fans of the game, we really enjoyed development and put all our love for the original game into the collaboration." I typically find that when a developer is passionate about something, that passion shines through in the final product, so the Another Eden team's love for FFIX is likely a huge contributor to the collaboration's success.

As an avid mobile gamer, I'm surprised to see that the FFIX crossover is set to run for several months and that some previous collabs are still live in the game. Except for Honkai Star Rail's 74-year-long Fate banner, mobile game crossover content is usually extremely limited-time. I ask Hirasawa why Another Eden's content differs, and he notes that "many console game fans play Another Eden and help it to grow." Different audiences expect different things.

He also tells me that, "Our development policy does not generally put a time limit on any content, including new characters and special content. This also allows all players to enjoy all content, regardless of when they start playing." Especially considering that, to start the FFIX content in Another Eden, you have to progress pretty far through the main story, this makes the game much more approachable for new players, like me, who picked up the game for the collab, rather than starting five years ago.

Speaking of five years ago, Another Eden is approaching its fifth anniversary, so I had to ask if there are any special plans in the works. Hirasawa is pretty tight-lipped about the subject, but teases that "We plan on beginning a new and exciting adventure for the anniversary." I guess we'll have to stay tuned! Plus, now that there's a connection between WFS and Square Enix, we could see more Final Fantasy collabs in the future.

When I pick his brain for dream collaborations, Hirasawa didn't name any specific IP, but mentions that "There is a title that many Another Eden players hope we will be able to collaborate with in the future, and I also hope that we can collaborate with them in the future." Based on the community's feelings, I'm predicting either a Final Fantasy VII or Chrono Trigger crossover in the future. Yuji Horii has been reluctant to talk about the iconic JRPG for fear of spoiling something, so who knows.

From personal experience, I can say that now is a great time to jump into Another Eden. If you like free mobile games and JRPGs, you'll love the nostalgic feel of the game mixed with modern elements like character gacha. You can download it now from the App Store or Google Play, or play on PC via Steam.