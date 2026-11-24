It's a bug's life out there, so use the new Ant Evolution codes to grow into a bigger and better type of ant. Codes come from the game's developer and give out free rolls, power, and DNA to use.

You can take on other players and beat them to become the strongest bug in the garden. There's no colony living going on here.

Here are all the new Ant Evolution codes:

EVOLVE - one free roll

- one free roll QUEEN - two free rolls

- two free rolls ANTS - 250 DNA

- 250 DNA RELEASE - 500 DNA and double power for 15 mins

If you're looking for more Roblox codes, you can find the latest options in our guide.

How do I redeem Ant Evolution codes?

To redeem codes in Ant Evolution, all you need to do is follow these steps:

Open up Ant Evolution in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Open the rewards menu - the icon is shaped like a gift box

Click the codes tab

Copy and paste a code into the box one at a time

Hit redeem

Enjoy your free rolls!

What are Ant Evolution codes?

Codes for Ant Evolution are made by the developer, Verse. They appear to celebrate milestones and updates that come to the game and give a free gift to players. They're created for use in this game only.

How do I get more Ant Evolution codes?

As mentioned, new codes get added to Ant Empire when the game gets new content. So, when a different area, type of ant, or system becomes available, there's likely to be a new code with it. We recommend you keep this page bookmarked so you can check back for new codes regularly.