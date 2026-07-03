This Android gaming phone just topped the latest performance charts, but good luck getting it

If you're a mobile gamer who wants to get your hands on the best possible hardware for elite performance, we've got some bad news. According to the latest AnTuTu June 2026 performance rankings, the world's most powerful phone is officially the iQOO 15 Ultra. Now, you might not recognize that name, and that's for a good reason. iQOO hasn't released the phone outside of China and a few select Asian regions, which means if you're reading this from the US, Europe, or the UK, it could prove very tricky to get one yourself.

The AnTuTu Android performance rankings table for June clearly shows the iQOO 15 Ultra at the top of the charts, scoring 4,142,923 points in testing. If this were any other phone, we'd immediately be adding it to our list of the best gaming phones, but due to issues surrounding availability, it doesn't feel right to include it. While you can technically import the phone, you'd likely have to deal with heavy shipping fees, and if you run into any technical issues, getting any support could prove challenging.

In second place in AnTuTu's latest rankings is the REDMAGIC 11S Pro+, which comes as no surprise, as we gave the global version of the phone a stellar 9/10 score in our REDMAGIC 11S Pro review. There's not much between the 11S Pro's 4,101,393 point score and the iQOO 15 Ultra, but this table could prove frustrating reading for REDMAGIC, given the brand's eagerness to present itself as the performance and innovation leader in the gaming phone niche.

Another point worth highlighting from this latest data is that nine of the top ten phones all utilize Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. However, there is a slight quirk in that the REDMAGIC 11S Pro+ packs the overclocked version of the Elite Gen 5 chip, so you'd expect it to beat out any phone using the vanilla version. That isn't the case, as while it's within touching distance of the 15 Ultra, the iQOO phone still currently comes out on top.

We should say that you are slightly splitting hairs by the time you get to the top entries from AnTuTu's chart. Unless you're running performance-tracking software, you likely wouldn't notice much, if any, difference between how the iQOO 15 Ultra and REDMAGIC 11S Pro+ run the best mobile games. While the REDMAGIC 11S Pro+ also isn't on sale outside of China, the REDMAGIC 11S Pro, which uses the same chip and a similar cooling system, is available globally.