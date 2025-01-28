The Asus Rog Ally X may have met its match in this new gaming handheld

While the Nintendo Switch 2 might be 2025’s most hotly anticipated gaming handheld, it’s not the only fresh portable tech to look forward to in the near future. Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen some new details surrounding the upcoming Aokzoe A1 X, and going off the little information we have so far, this could be a seriously impressive underdog in a growing market.

According to the brand’s social media, the Aokzoe A1 X packs a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, which benchmark tests suggest is even more powerful than the Asus ROG Ally X’s Ryzen Z1 Extreme when it comes to gaming, as well as a whopping 72.7WHr battery and a massive 8-inch display. Based on these specs alone, it sounds like the handheld could be a future pick for our list of the best Steam Deck alternatives, but it doesn’t stop there.

In the latest social media teasers, Aokzoe has revealed that the A1 X features both bypass charging, which keeps the device’s battery healthier for longer by drawing power directly from the adapter, and capacitive joysticks. That latter feature could be a big win for fans of FPS games, with the capacitive capabilities offering more accurate and sensitive controls, which in turn should help you rack up a few more headshots.

Unfortunately, despite the new details, we still don’t know when we can expect the Aokzoe A1 X to launch or how much it might cost. However, the Onexfly F1 Pro, another lesser-known handheld with the same Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, is retailing at just over $1,500. With that in mind, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the A1 X retail at a higher price than a lot of the best portable gaming consoles already on the market. Still, we can’t be sure until we get official confirmation from the brand.

If you want to keep up with the latest on the Aokzoe A1 X, we'd recommend checking out the brand's social media channels, and we'll be doing the same as we wait for a release date and pricing details.