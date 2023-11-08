Apex Legends patch notes – season 19

Apex Legends is a live-service game, so naturally, things are always changing. To keep you up to date, we’ve put together this guide to highlight all of the biggest Apex Legends patch notes. We’ll cover the most exciting buffs and nerfs, character updates, and events of the season – adding new notes as they drop. So be sure to keep this page bookmarked and check back from time to time to keep up with the latest Apex news.

The latest Apex Legends update is for season 19. We’ve made a note of the most important updates below, but if you need them, you can find the patch notes over at the official Apex Legends site.

The latest Apex Legends patch notes for season 19

With multiple changes to the game arriving with each update, we’ve split out Apex Legends patch notes into new content and changes, so you can easily find the information most pertinent to you.

Apex Legends patch notes – new content for season 19

With the latest Apex Legends patch notes, the most exciting reveal is the arrival of a new character, Conduit. Using the power battery from a fallen Monarch, Rowenna takes on the name Conduit and leaves her home planet to find a place in the Apex Games. With a passive ability to burst toward an out-of-range teammate, and a tactical ability allowing you to apply shields to a friendly, Conduit is a new support character that provides a lot of utility.

The other big news for season 19 is a new anti-cheat mechanic, removing banned players from games. There are also some changes to the Storm Point map and the usual balance updates to slightly alter the effectiveness of individual weapons and characters.

Apex Legends patch notes – new content for season 18

Season 19 was all about the rework of Revenant, with the character available to all until the end of the season. Outside of that exciting rework, it was much of the usual in terms of buffs and nerfs for existing characters and weapons.

The other big update included in the latest Apex Legends season 19 patch notes was the update to ring behavior. The shrink speed across each round is now slower, giving you more opportunity to stay in the game.

Apex Legends patch notes – changes for season 16

There are the regular crafting and crate rotations for this season, bringing some different options to the metagame. Besides the rotational change, it’s mainly buffs and nerfs for specific weapons and characters, and you can find it all in detail over on the official Apex Legends site.

