If you plan on making the next big mobile game, you need to grab this App Development Humble Bundle before the offer ends. You can get access to 22 of Packt’s in-depth coding textbooks worth $833 for just $18, with proceeds going to Girls Who Code, an international nonprofit organization aimed at getting more women into computer science.

With more and more people using their mobile devices as their main gaming platform, there’s no better time to get into the mobile game industry than now. Packt’s App Development Best Practices Humble Bundle contains over 20 jam-packed ebooks covering everything from the basics of C# and Python scripting to career development and progression. You can even specialize in making Apple Arcade games thanks to the iOS 17 Programming for Beginners book.

Even if you’ve been coding for a while, this bundle’s low price is the perfect excuse to brush up on your fundamentals and maybe try something new in the process. It’s also a great way to contribute to Girls Who Code, an organization working to “close the gender gap in new entry-level tech jobs by 2030.” The percentage of female computer sciences fell from 37% in 1995 to 22% in 2022, so GWC is working to reverse this by establishing clubs in schools, running summer programs, and offering free ‘code at home’ activities for parents and children to work on together at home.

Here’s a full list of every ebook included in the App Development Best Practices Humble Bundle:

Python Object-Oriented Programming

50 Algorithms Every Programmer Should Know

React Key Concepts

C++20 STL Cookbook

Building Low Latency Applications with C++

iOS 17 Programming for Beginners

.NET MAUI for C# Developers

Building Modern CLI Applications in Go

Refactoring with C#

Developer Career Masterplan

AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional Exam Guide (SAP-C02)

Clean Code with C#

C++ High Performance for Financial Systems

Applied Computational Thinking with Python

Jakarta EE Application Development

Security-Driven Software Development

Expert Python Programming

Learn Java 17 Programming

Enterprise Application Development with C# 10 and .NET 6

The Art of Writing Efficient Programs

Polished Ruby Programming

How to Build Android Apps with Kotlin

To get this bundle for over 95% off its total value, you need to buy it before Monday, July 21, 2024. Even if you don’t need it right away, don’t miss out on this incredible deal – save those ebooks for a rainy day.

That’s everything you can find in the app development Humble Bundle. If you’re interested in developing for Roblox, too, there’s still time to grab the Roblox Humble Bundle full of tutorials and assets. You should also check out the Develop:Brighton Indie Showcase 2024 finalists to find some inspiration, or even buy a ticket to the event to meet your fellow programmers.