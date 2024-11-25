There have been some big contenders in the mobile games space this year, including a surprise indie poker game with roguelike elements, a new HoYoverse game, and even the release of Assassin’s Creed: Mirage on some of the more recent iOS devices. Apple is ready to celebrate them all, revealing the finalists for the 2024 App Store Awards.

Each category has three nominees (except for Cultural Impact), and its Zenless Zone Zero, AFK Journey, and The WereClearner that are up for the iPhone Game of the Year award. The first two are also part of the Mobile Game of the Year lineup at The Game Awards 2024, showing just how much of an impact they’ve had this year – in our Zenless Zone Zero review, we described it as “an electrifying urban ARPG,” giving it a very respectable 9/10.

As for iPad Game of the Year, Squad Busters, Disney Speedstorm, and Assassin’s Creed: Mirage are in the race, which makes them prime candidates for our list of the best iPad games. Meanwhile, Balatro+, Outlanders 2, and Sonic Dream Team are up for Apple Arcade Game of the Year.

The good news just keeps rolling in for Balatro, as not only is it an App Store Awards finalist, but it’s also up for numerous accolades at TGA 2024, including the prestigious Game of the Year, Mobile Game of the Year, and Indie Game of the Year categories. Its success isn’t all that surprising, however, as Balatro quickly cemented itself as one of the best Apple Arcade games you can play.

For a full list of nominees across all categories, including Mac Game of the Year and Apple Vision Pro App of the Year, check out Apple’s official announcement. Or, for suggestions on other titles you can play, take a look at our list of the best mobile games.