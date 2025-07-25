You can get a free month of Apple Arcade, even if you're already a subscriber

We're big fans of Apple Arcade here at Pocket Tactics, but if there's one thing we like even more, it's free stuff. Now, thanks to Halfbrick Studios' Bluey x Fruit Ninja Classic+ event, you can combine those two things. The developer is offering two free months of Apple Arcade to new subscribers, or a month to those who already pay for a subscription, saving you a cool $6.99.

For those who don't know, the Apple Arcade games library features a bunch of great titles, including some personal favorites, such as Balatro, Stardew Valley, and Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Better still, new games land on the platform every month, so there's almost always something fresh to check out.

To redeem your free month or two months of Apple Arcade, all you have to do is hit this link for the Halfbrick Studios site and put your details in. That's it, and within 10-15 minutes, you should have your code to redeem through the App Store. Once that's out of the way, you can get on with downloading and playing some of the best iPhone games.

It's worth noting that this promotional event only runs until September 19, so be sure to take advantage of the freebie while you still can. It's your decision whether you want to continue with the subscription for $6.99 a month once the free trial is over, but we think that Apple Arcade is pretty fantastic value for money, especially when you consider how much games such as Stardew Valley, Final Fantasy, and others all cost separately on the App Store.

There you have it, the news that you can grab either a free month or two free months of Apple Arcade thanks to Halfbrick Studios. If you're looking for something new to play all the fantastic Apple Arcade games on, be sure to check out our guide to the best iPhones and the best iPads for gaming while you're here. Or, if you're glued to your Nintendo Switch 2, see what you've got to look forward to with our guide to all of the upcoming Switch games.