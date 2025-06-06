Despite making waves over 15 years ago now, and its chokehold on the App Store slowly fading with time, Fruit Ninja is still a brilliant time-killer. A few quick-paced matches of slicing and dicing healthy food are still satisfying to this day, and whether you're returning after a long break or joining for the first time, you've chosen the path of the Fruit Ninja at just the right time, as an iconic children's character is coming to the game for a limited-time event.

Back in 2010, Fruit Ninja was easily one of the best mobile games on the market, and while developer Halfbrick Studios released a sequel a few years back, the original stands the test of time. As the name suggests, Fruit Ninja Classic gives you the original experience and brings back the addictive game of yore to your gaming phone.

It's one of my favorite Apple Arcade games, even if there are plenty of new titles joining the service every month, and later this month, the game will reach new heights of excitement. On Thursday, June 19, 2025, the beloved talking dog, Bluey, and her family arrive from down under in a short event, with four new modes (three of which take direct inspiration from popular episodes).

Between June 19 and August 13, four limited-time modes will join Fruit Ninja Classic on Apple Arcade, briefly making the game one of my favorite iPhone games once again. From June 19 to August 13, you'll be able to enjoy the new 'Fruit Salad', 'Featherwand', 'Asparagus', and 'Sticky Gecko' modes. Personally, I'm quite sad there are no references to bum worms here, but maybe in a future iteration of the event.

One small teaser showed Featherwand's gameplay, with Bingo using the iconic feather to make things 'heavy', as she does in the episode. The backgrounds look excellent, and, no surprise, just like the artwork of the series – it's also a game that I have no doubt Bluey's dad, Bandit, would be playing when hiding from the kids' shenanigans.

If you're hoping to enjoy some slicing action once again, alongside the Bluey event, you can download Fruit Ninja Classic through Apple Arcade. If you've never used the subscription service before, you'll be able to get a one-month trial, which will cover you for the start of the Bluey event, but there's also plenty of other titles to enjoy, ranging from action games to strategy experiences.

Unfortunately, the event isn't available for those buying the game on Google Play. However, you can go and take a look at our list of the best Android games if you're looking for something else to enjoy – we have plenty of recommendations, even for those using a budget gaming phone.

If you end up trying it on an Apple Arcade free trial, you should also play Balatro for free while you have it. It's one of my favorite games on the phone, and after just a few matches of the best card game for mobile, you'll be hooked and playing it daily. You may as well enjoy it, especially if you're just sticking with the trial.