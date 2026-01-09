The January Apple Arcade drops might just kill your New Year's resolutions

It's quite cold and bleak outside, don't you agree? Winter is settled and here to stay a little bit longer. Fortunately, Apple Arcade is here to keep us busy and make sure we can be entertained without having to put a toe outside if we don't want to, by dropping new gems every month - the best of which can be found in our list of the best Apple Arcade games, if you're wondering which deserve your time!

On January 8th, a fresh little bundle of games arrived, and while all four are doing something charming, chaotic, or quietly lovely, there's one name here that will give you the illusion of having fun outdoors while staying stuck to the radiator: True Skate+.

Yes. That True Skate. The cult-favorite skateboarding sim finally rolls onto Apple Arcade, bringing its beautifully unforgiving physics and real-world skate spots. If you've never played it, True Skate is less "do a kickflip" and more "spend 40 minutes trying to land one kickflip and feel like a god when it finally happens." It's tactile, technical, and dangerously good at convincing you that just one more run is a sensible life choice. The Apple Arcade version includes park objectives with missions and the possibility to unlock championship courses. If any of this month's drops are going to eat your free time, it's this one.

If you're in a softer, cozier mood, though, Cozy Caravan might be the real heart-stealer. This one is a gentle life sim about travelling with a sweet little caravan, meeting animal friends, crafting items, completing wholesome quests, and generally vibing your way through a pastel-tinted world. It's the kind of game that doesn't want to challenge you so much as tuck you in, hand you a warm drink, and tell you everything will be okay - and don't we all need it right now.

On the more chaotic end of the comfort spectrum sits Potion Punch 2+, which turns magical mixology into a frantic time-management game. You're brewing potions, serving fantasy customers, upgrading your stations, and trying desperately not to set the whole operation on fire while a queue of wizards taps their feet. It's colorful, fast, and perfectly built for short, slightly unhinged play sessions where you promise yourself "just one level" and immediately lie.

Rounding things off is Sago Mini Jinja's Garden, a gentle, child-friendly experience about planting, decorating, and caring for a joyful little garden space. It's bright, calm, and designed to encourage creativity, ideal for younger players or adults who want a game that feels like a deep exhale.

Whichever is most enticing to you, one thing's for sure: your New Year's resolutions are in danger. Unless they were just to play more games on Apple Arcade, in which case you're all good.