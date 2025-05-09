This Apple Arcade Lego game is perfect for fans of Subway Surfers

We've all played Subway Surfers; we all love speeding along and dodging cars, so we recommend Lego Friends Heartlake Rush+. It offers a similar style of game and is included as part of the Apple Arcade subscription.

Subway Surfers continues to reign as one of the best mobile games out there, boasting over 20 million players even now, 13 years after its original release. It's no wonder that other franchises aim to replicate the success and vibes of the game with their own characters and art style.

After debuting in April, StoryToys' Lego Friends Heartlake Rush recently got an update that added recognizable Lego characters like Aliya, Autumn, and Leo. You can even get their pets in the car with you.

So what can you get up to in Heartlake City? Well, you can race through plenty of areas and upgrade your vehicles as you go with decals and trails, and even turn them into jets using a robotic friend.

There are daily tasks along with plenty of missions offering tons of rewards to keep your engines going. But mostly, it's about dodging the obstacles on the road and staying on track, while getting a new high score.

We recommend this for anyone who loves a chill racing game or wants to pick up a new mobile game through their subscription service.