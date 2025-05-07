Apple Arcade is now letting you ruin friendships

Ah, Apple Arcade – an endless trove of games to play if you're ever bored. Now, there are some truly testing titles for you and your friends to jump into. We recommend the service if you have an iPhone, as it offers a constantly expanding list of games for you to play whenever you feel like it.

That's right – Uno: Arcade Edition is coming to Apple Arcade this month. If you've ever played it, you'll know how fun and frustrating it is. There's nothing worse than getting hit with a +4 card, but then, there's nothing better than slapping one on your best friend's pile and watching them debate ever being friends with you.

Along with the relationship-testing card game, you can dive into Lost in Play+, an adorable indie game following a brother and sister through scenarios influenced by childlike imagination, and help them solve puzzles.

Lego Hill Climb Adventures+ introduces a new racing game where you need to build your way through levels as you race to be number one. Well, it is a Lego game, of course, there's building involved, along with Minifigures to meet and gadgets to equip.

You can see the full list of games coming to the service this month, along with which titles get updates this month, including Hello Kitty Island Adventure and Shovel Knight Dig, adding plenty more content to enjoy.

Thinking about a phone upgrade? We can help you out – here are the best gaming phones and best budget gaming phones out there right now to get your games looking crisp.