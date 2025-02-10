This cozy Stardew Valley-style game has just arrived on Apple Arcade

Stardew Valley is easily one of the biggest, and coziest, indie games of the last decade. Despite releasing way back in 2016, its excellent RPG atmosphere makes for a home away from home, but if you’ve been looking for something similar yet refreshing to play, then My Dear Farm’s release on Apple Arcade may be what you’re looking for.

Apple Arcade is one of the few subscriptions that consistently proves itself, offering exclusive games or free-to-play titles without ads or in-app purchases. Some of the best mobile games are available through the service, converting experiences with plenty of microtransactions into the best iPhone games.

My Dear Farm is one of those, with a new ‘Plus’ version of the excellent cozy game landing on Apple Arcade on Thursday, February 6, 2025. While the free-to-play version is still available, with over 10,000 reviews and an incredible 4.6/5 rating from players, this version gives you the full experience with nothing stopping you from building your perfect farm.

With a simple, yet cute visual style, My Dear Farm+ lets you create your own character before setting you into the adorable world, as you go from an amateur farmer to a bustling agricultural business. What do you do with all of that hard-earned money from selling cops? Spend it on decorations of course, with plenty of furniture and gorgeous sets that will make your home feel unique.

After spending hours setting up your own personal farm, you’ll also have plenty of events going on all year round, bringing you back into the best easy game and giving you even more reasons to further decorate your home. It’s one of the best games like Stardew Valley, and gives you a much-needed break from the indie hit while carving its own path in the niche.

My Dear Farm+ isn’t the only reason to subscribe to the games service. The best Apple Arcade games are waiting to be enjoyed, and if you’ve yet to test the service out, you can grab a month-long free trial and experience My Dear Farm+ as well as other excellent titles like Balatro or Sonic Dream Team.

In any case, My Dear Farm+’s addition to the growing library of Apple Arcade games is a welcome one. I also strongly recommend reading our Hello Kitty Island Adventure review for another Apple Arcade game that is very similar and is easily one of the best games like Animal Crossing. It’s a service that has a lot to offer for fans of cozy life sims.