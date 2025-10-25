Apple Arcade brings two Sims games to your iPhone and iPad

Cozy life sims fans, beware. November's Apple Arcade lineup is one for the dreamers, the builders, and the chaotic decorators among us: MySims and MySims Kingdom are back. Yes, EA's much-loved, pint-sized spin on The Sims is returning on November 6, complete with its blocky charm, cheerful faces, and unhinged sense of civic responsibility.

In my (very unbiased) opinion, the best Apple Arcade games are the cozy life sims - and there are quite a few of them on the platform! So I'm always a bit excited when a new one joins the collection. But if that's not your cup of tea, there are other surprises about to be released this upcoming month on Apple Arcade.

For those who missed it on Wii back in the day (we're not getting any younger here…), MySims is somewhere between a sandbox and a fever dream. It lets you design, befriend, and generally meddle your way through a town full of weirdly lovable neighbors. You'll rebuild a neglected town, craft furniture that makes your neighbors' hearts sing, and decorate like a glitter-crazed interior designer on espresso. MySims Kingdom, also landing on November 6, turns the whimsy up a notch, adding adventure and story elements as you help King Roland restore harmony to his realm. If you ever wanted your Sims to have a little more plot with their pottery, this is it.

I've long been a fan of this cutesy take on Sims, and my nostalgia for this spin-off makes me feel like it's arguably better. Sorry, The Sims 4. There's never been a better time to get a trial for Apple Arcade, if you don't have one, as MySims alone will give you countless hours of fun, but you've also got an incredible library of existing games, too.

Of course, Apple Arcade isn't stopping there. So here is what else to expect:

Sports fans, you can also rejoice. Football Manager 26 Touch will land on November 4 in the palm of your hand via Apple Arcade. You'll run transfers, train youth players, choose tactics, and bask in the drama of promotion-chasing football clubs. It's perfect when you don't want the full heavyweight PC version but still crave the thrill of strategy and management.

will land on November 4 in the palm of your hand via Apple Arcade. You'll run transfers, train youth players, choose tactics, and bask in the drama of promotion-chasing football clubs. It's perfect when you don't want the full heavyweight PC version but still crave the thrill of strategy and management. Toca Boca Jr Classics drops on November 7 for younger players (or anyone who likes a cute and squishy atmosphere, no judgment here), full of mini-games and chill activities like creating your avatar or caring for pets.

drops on November 7 for younger players (or anyone who likes a cute and squishy atmosphere, no judgment here), full of mini-games and chill activities like creating your avatar or caring for pets. Glassbreakers (out November 13) is a bit of a change of style with Apple Arcade and is definitely on the competitive-gotta-win side of the spectrum. Proper arena combat style, you'll choose a squad of champions, clash in real time, throw spells and counters, and control territory in a visually slick environment.

Want to know if Apple Arcade is worth your subscription? Check out our Apple Arcade review. You might also like our roundups of the best iPad games or our feature on the best cozy games - ideal for curling up and crafting your dream town in peace during the darker winter days ahead.