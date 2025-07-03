Today's Apple Arcade drop brings four fresh games to the platform, led by the surprisingly fun Angry Birds Bounce. This take on the beloved franchise transforms the usual pig-flinging action into an addictive puzzle-bounce experience. Expect vibrant levels, emoji-powered boosts, and enough bouncing mayhem to keep you hooked.

With such frequent updates, we have an uphill battle in keeping our lists of the best Apple Arcade games and the best iPhone games updated, which is excellent news for Apple Arcade subscribers. Today, there are four new additions to the library.

Angry Birds Bounce is the one that will turn the most heads. It takes the classic cast into an addictive arcade brick-breaker that's ideal for quick sessions and casual fun. The physics and colourful presentation are perfect for a satisfying mindless gaming break.

Next up, Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance TD is the most interesting game of the lot in my eyes. This new installment in the iconic tower defense series promises deeper strategy, upgraded visuals, and rich alliance mechanics. You build and defend alongside friends in co-op mode - perfect if you are into teamwork and tactical planning. With familiar heroes, upgraded towers, and all the crispy tower-defense goodness you expect, this could be the highlight of today's lineup.

Crayola Scribble Scrubbie leans into chill creativity, letting you color, clean, and play with adorable Crayola-themed critters. Great for younger audiences or anyone wanting a relaxed, artistic experience.

Last but not least, Suika Game taps into the viral juice of matching puzzles, with fruit combos and cute visuals. You merge fruits, and it creates bigger fruits. Simple. Satisfying. A low-key but relaxing time-waster. Great if you want your brain to go silent for 10 minutes. Or if you're a watermelon who wants to see your people represented in a game.

