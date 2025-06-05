This award-winning adventure game is among the latest Apple Arcade arrivals

Apple Arcade is set to enchant players with the four new titles that launched on the platform on June 5, 2025. Among them, Lost in Play stands out as a must-play for fans of cozy, narrative-driven adventures (though as a longtime point-and-click fan, I am at least slightly biased). Joining this imaginative journey are LEGO Hill Climb Adventures, Helix Jump, and UNO: Arcade Edition… quite a diverse range of games.

The selection of games available on Apple Arcade expands every month, and so we regularly end up creating new additions to our list of the best Apple Arcade games. The advent of Lost in Play means that fans of cozy games have yet another reason to subscribe to the service.

The game follows siblings Toto and Gal as they navigate a whimsical world born from their imaginations. I don't know about you but the hand-drawn animation brings me back instantly to Saturday morning cartoons with a bowl of cereal on my lap.

It's a heartwarming experience filled with clever puzzles and charming characters. It was named iPad Game of the Year in 2023 and received the Apple Design Award for Innovation in 2024, so… definitely worth checking out. Especially if you did so using an Apple Arcade free trial.

Among the newcomers, we also have:

Lego Hill Climb Adventures: this game combines the creative charm of Lego with the physics-based fun of Hill Climb Racing. Players can explore dynamic terrains, collect unique minifigures, and customize vehicles with quirky gadgets.

Helix Jump: a classic arcade-style experience that challenges players to navigate a bouncing ball through a twisting helix tower. Like a lot of great games, it's a simple premise, but it is enormously entertaining.

UNO: Arcade Edition: a fresh twist on the beloved card game, featuring vibrant visuals and new game modes like Wild Swap Hands and Color Showdown. With customizable backgrounds and character profiles, it brings the trappings of modern games to Uno.

So whatever your preferred type of game, the chances are that there's something here you'll be able to enjoy.

