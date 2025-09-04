As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Apple Arcade scores big with NFL Retro Bowl '26

NFL Retro Bowl ‘26 leads September’s fresh wave of Apple Arcade titles, joined by trivia game Jeopardy! Daily and My Talking Tom Friends.

Promotional image of NFL Retro Bowl '26 showing pixelated football players on a blue background
Pocket Tactics

Published:

Apple Apple Arcade news 

If you're looking for something new to play this fall, Apple Arcade is set to add three new games on September 4, headlined by NFL Retro Bowl '26. This latest entry in the much-loved pixelated football series combines the nostalgia of retro sports titles with the thrill of modern roster management, offering players the chance to build their dream team and guide them to glory on the field. In my opinion, it makes it the most exciting arcade arrival this month.

Of course, that's not the only new release landing this week. Fans of trivia can look forward to Jeopardy! Daily, a fresh way to test your knowledge across endless categories in a format that mirrors the iconic TV show. Meanwhile, kids or those who prefer something light and cute can jump into My Talking Tom Friends, where you take care of Tom and his buddies in a cheerful, pet-sim-style world. Between these three titles, there's a nice spread of experiences for players looking to dive into something new. They're all games that are right at home alongside the best Apple Arcade games and the best iPhone games.

What makes NFL Retro Bowl '26 particularly exciting is how it builds on the series' simple but addictive mechanics. Each play on the field feels intuitive, yet there's some strategic flair to activate as you scout new players, make trades, and decide when to take those game-winning risks. Whether you're just passing time on your commute or planning to lose a weekend to your team's championship dreams, it's likely to keep you hooked.

YouTube Thumbnail

September looks like another strong month for the service, with something for sports fans, trivia buffs, and casual players alike. So if football isn't exactly your thing… Apple's not leaving anyone on the bench this month (got it?). With Jeopardy! Daily and My Talking Tom Friends also joining the lineup; there's a little something for everyone. Sometimes what you want is just to dress up a digital animal in a ridiculous outfit, and that's completely valid, honestly.

If you're wondering whether the subscription is worth it, you can read our full Apple Arcade review for a deep dive. Also, check out our guide to the best iPhone for games, or if you're after a different kind of competition, our round-up of the best mobile sports games is well worth a look.

Ariel fell in love with video games at age six, sitting on her dad’s lap and helping him navigate Tomb Raider. Since then, she’s spent more hours than she cares to admit playing every Tomb Raider across the ages, alongside a soft spot for very niche titles (anyone remember Little Big Adventure or those classic ’90s point-and-clicks?). She’s currently lost somewhere in the Forest of Valor in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but when she’s not gaming or writing about games, she occasionally interacts with real-life human beings.