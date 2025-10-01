Apple Arcade's October lineup is a slam dunk

October's shaping up to be a busy month for Apple Arcade, and the star player is clear. Landing on October 16, NBA 2K26 Arcade Edition is ready to slam-dunk its way onto your iPhone, iPad, and beyond. With improved visuals, updated rosters, and all the thrills of MyCareer, this one's built for basketball obsessives and casual hoop-shooters alike. Of course, it's not a solo act. Early in the month, on October 2, three very different games arrive to entertain those who aren't exactly sports fans: Thomas & Friends: Let's Roll+, Piffle+, and Dominoes: Classic Tile Game+.

NBA 2K26 is a welcome addition to the Apple Arcade library because if you take a look at our list of the best Apple Arcade games, you'll notice a conspicuous absence of anything basketball-related (fingers crossed for Dunk Dunk in November). The other options are also great for those who are perhaps too young to enjoy the best iPhone games, or maybe those who just want a more casual experience.

Year after year, this series sets the standard for digital basketball, and the Arcade Edition lets you take the action anywhere. In this new release, you can expect improved visuals, updated rosters, and that same addictive mix of fast breaks, slam dunks, and buzzer-beaters. Whether you're chasing glory in MyCareer, assembling your dream squad, or just pulling off trick shots for bragging rights, you can expect a good time if you like basketball.

But hey, we're not all sports aficionados, and if you want to know about the other new additions to the library, here's a summary:

Thomas & Friends: Let's Roll+ is a puzzle and adventure game perfect for kids who want to join cute trains Thomas and Percy on the tracks.

is a puzzle and adventure game perfect for kids who want to join cute trains Thomas and Percy on the tracks. Piffle+ is the definition of "cute but chaotic," throwing cats into a brick-breaker for the kind of purr-fectly silly fun that can devour your lunch break.

is the definition of "cute but chaotic," throwing cats into a brick-breaker for the kind of purr-fectly silly fun that can devour your lunch break. Finally, Dominoes: Classic Tile Game, a timeless staple that proves sometimes you don't need dragons or dunking, just the satisfying click of tiles finding their place. A bit like the beans on toast of games, nothing fancy but enjoyable, and does the job.

So, whether you're looking for slam dunks, steam trains, fluffy felines, or falling tiles, October's Apple Arcade lineup has you covered.

