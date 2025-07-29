Apple Arcade updates Sonic Racing, What the Car, and other great games

Apple Arcade has no shortage of great games to play, but considering the sheer amount of updates that mobile games get, it also makes sense to stick with the service long-term. A wide range of updates for various titles are arriving, including a major update to my favorite sleeper hit of 2024, What the Car, which brings a host of new levels to enjoy every other week.

A quick look at the best Apple Arcade games, and you'll see plenty of experiences that receive regular content. Five excellent Apple Arcade games are seeing new levels or even special events join the fray, and if you've been waiting for a great excuse to break out your gaming iPhone, well, the service's newest batch of… new content is here to enjoy.

For example, Sonic Racing is a great option to push your iPhone to its limit, with intense races that are heart-pounding good fun. The latest update brings the new Slipstream Mayhem community challenge, where staying in the slipstream earns you points, as well as the chance to unlock a new Extreme racer variant for a character.

Personally, it's the update to indie gem, What the Car, that has me the most excited. This game is an absolutely bizarre adventure where you play as, you guessed it, a car - but one with legs, as you make your way through silly levels and challenges. Triband's latest efforts for What the Car's iOS version includes Car Dreams, where every second week, Car takes a much-needed nap, and you play through a variety of even stranger roads based on the protagonist's weird dreams.

Other games receiving major updates include Tomb of the Mask+, which gets new levels, Simon's Cat - Blast Time, offering a new story to enjoy, and Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE, where players can dance along to new stages and music, as well as some exciting additions to the Candy Shop. That's not including the sheer amount of new games coming to the service each passing month, so even if these mobile games aren't your favorite, there's plenty in store coming soon.

If you've yet to give Apple Arcade a shot, you can get a free one-month trial (or resubscribe to the service) using this link. Grab some of the best mobile controllers, and you can practically turn your iPhone into a handheld console, with some solid titles like Sonic Dream Team and Vampire Survivors+.

Before diving into the latest updates for your favorite Apple Arcade experiences, make sure to buy some of the best earbuds and immerse yourself in these iPhone hits. Alternatively, we have a bunch of options from the service's library on our best action games and best cozy games lists, so make sure to take a look if you want some inspiration.