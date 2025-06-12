It might be a good idea to start clearing your schedule because Suika Game and other fantastic titles are coming to Apple Arcade in July. Considering the game was developed by Aladdin X, best known for making projectors, it's amazing just how popular and addictive it is. Like Tetris, this game will have you screaming, "Just one more round before bed!"

Suika game is a fantastic addition to Apple Arcade. So much so that I'll be surprised if it doesn't make our best Apple Arcade games list. After all, there's a reason it inspired lots of other Suika games that all followed the same pattern. When you combine its calming music with the simple and addictive gameplay, you've a brilliant de-stresser. Not to mention, I can't describe how badly I wanted an apple while playing. At first glance, Suika Game gives off Puyo Puyo vibes, after all, they both have falling objects, a similar scoring structure, and bright colors and shapes. What sets Suika Game apart, though, is that planning ahead is much more important.

The premise of Suika Game is simple: drop fruit, merge identical pieces to create new, bigger fruit, and work toward the ultimate goal, the big ole watermelon! Fruits appear randomly, but a little bubble displays the next piece so you can place strategically. Fruits unpredictably ricochet off others. You might think a cherry will go one way, for it to roll beneath another to the bottom of the screen. (Cries!) Strategic placement is key because if the chamber overflows, it's game over, and a couple of wrong moves could mean a dead run. With Tetris or Puyo Puyo, yes, some bad moves can be troublesome, but there's less of a challenge to fix it; therefore, should you accidentally sneeze and place a fruit in the wrong place, you've probably just dug your own grave.

Suika Game is one of the many new additions coming to Apple Arcade on July, 3rd 2025. Angry Birds Bounce, Crayola Scribble Scrubbie+, and Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance TD+ will also be available to play via Apple Arcade on that date.

