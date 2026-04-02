Unpacking and Dredge bring a slow and quiet vibe for Apple Arcade's April releases

Apple Arcade isn't dropping loud and flashy games this month; the spring season starts with a quieter and more contemplative selection. Nothing is screaming for your attention here, but it's all very much worth it. If you're tired of fast games messing with your dopamine production system, you may enjoy what's coming on the platform on April 2, starting with Unpacking.

At first glance, Unpacking is disarmingly simple. You take items out of boxes and place them around a room. That's it. No timers, no scores, no pressure. But somewhere between deciding where a favourite mug belongs and figuring out what to do with a childhood toy in an adult apartment, something deeper begins to emerge.

Unpacking offers a different kind of storytelling, a storytelling without words. A life is revealed through objects. Relationships are hinted at through what's kept… and what's left behind. Over time, each new home becomes a chapter, and each item a tiny emotional clue. If you have ever moved out and in and cleaned up a place, you'll probably know the feeling, the one you get when you discover an emotionally charged object you had forgotten about. Like the French madeleine de Proust.

Unpacking is very in line with Apple Arcade's general vibe: cozy, gentle, not too much friction (cozy games are legion on this service, as you may have gathered already). Then there's Dredge, it's also quite slow and contemplative, but… in a very different way.

Where Unpacking is soft and introspective, Dredge is all creeping dread and saltwater unease. By day, you're a humble fisherman exploring scattered islands, looking for artefacts. By night… things get weird. Lovecraftian even. The fog thickens, shapes move where they shouldn't, and the sea starts to feel like it's watching you back. The Apple Arcade version comes as a complete edition, bundling in all previously released DLC, so it's the fullest way to experience its eerie, slow-burn mystery.

Finally, for something much lighter, My Very Hungry Caterpillar rounds out this month's lineup. Based on the beloved children's character, it's a gentle, interactive experience about caring for a caterpillar as it grows, explores, and eventually transforms into a butterfly. Yes, very cute.

So that's April's Apple Arcade roundup. Three games, three different moods. And yet somehow, they all orbit the same theme: growth, change, the strange beauty of becoming. Isn't it so profound?