Ustwo's Apple Arcade exit plan has us eyeing our favorite games like they're limited-edition snacks

If you've spent any time wandering the dreamy optical puzzles of Monument Valley or tenderly fixing broken objects in Assemble with Care, then the news of Ustwo Games' strategic shift might've felt like slamming face-first into the ground at the end of a serene stroll. The London studio behind some of the most beloved Apple Arcade exclusives says it's weaning itself off subscription platforms and leaning into PC-first releases.

That's a decision full of implications. Ustwo didn't just make any mobile games: it created some of the best Apple Arcade games; games that define parts of the platform's identity. Assemble with Care arrived at Apple Arcade's launch (before it was removed four years later in 2023, RIP) and immediately set the tone for thoughtful, human-centred design. Then there's the Monument Valley series, whose surreal architecture and elegant puzzles practically doubled as portable art installations. More recently, Monument Valley 3 found itself caught up in Netflix's subscription shuffle, reminding us that platform dependencies can be… unpredictable.

So what does this mean for Apple Arcade, especially in a year where mobile still rakes in more revenue than console and PC combined? Well, at the very least, it suggests that the days of big, acclaimed premium mobile games tied to a subscription model might be numbered. Ustwo's CEO, Maria Sayans, explicitly pointed to the limitations of being perceived as a mobile developer while trying to do everything the studio wants to do.

Could this herald the gradual departure of other high-profile Apple Arcade titles? It's not an unreasonable concern. We've seen beloved games quietly vanish from the service before (Badland Party and The Otherside are just a couple that disappeared off the menu last year), and there's always a whiff of "better play that one while it's still here" in those moments.

Even if Ustwo's existing games stick around for a while, this shift feels like a pivot point. It might be the moment Apple Arcade transitions from a fertile home for premium, artistic games to a subscription more focused on quick hits and reliable live services. Or maybe it's just part of the natural ebb and flow of the industry, with developers chasing audiences where they feel heard most directly.

Either way: right now, those Ustwo classics - Monument Valley, Monument Valley 2, and Alba - are still on Apple Arcade, so… enjoy them while you can?