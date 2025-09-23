What I want to see on Apple Arcade by the end of 2025

It's always great to have an opportunity to talk about the games on Apple Arcade and the games that will be available in the future. But what about the games that… aren't there? There are so many titles I love and would like to see added. Since it's good to dream - and you're more likely to get what you want if you ask for it - here's my Apple Arcade wish list. Maybe my dreams will come true in time for Christmas.

If everything comes to pass as I want it to, these games will soon cement themselves as both the best Apple Arcade games and the best iPhone games. I've picked out my three most wanted games, all coming from a variety of genres, and given you an idea of how likely it is that any of them will ever join the Apple Arcade library.

Little Big Adventure: Twinsen's Quest

Let's start with the most niche option on this list. This game isn't well known except among distinguished gaming connoisseurs (like me), but the people who love it, gosh, do they love it indeed. Originally created by a French studio in 1997, Little Big Adventure follows Twinsen on his quest to rescue his fiancée Zoé from the grip of a dictator.

What makes this game so special in my eyes (and made me replay it many times over the years) is its charming, idiosyncratic world, which manages to feel both whimsical and dark at the same time. Do you know many games that can talk about fascism and oppression while staying wholesome, colourful, and full of heart? It's got a few similarities to Mother 3 in that regard, but it predated that timeless classic by almost a decade.

A sequel came out a year later, which was, in my opinion, even better than its predecessor. For years, I prayed in vain for a third entry, but alas, the universe turned its back on the fandom. Luckily, French Studio 2.21 brought Twinsen's adventure back to life last year with a remaster: Little Big Adventure - Twinsen's Quest. The refreshed design makes it far more accessible for modern players while keeping its unique charm intact. I want it to come to Apple Arcade so that even more people can play this amazing game.

Likelihood level: Medium. I think this game would fit perfectly on Apple Arcade: the service already has a wide selection of cute, quirky, and wholesome games. The real hurdle is whether the people curating the catalogue even know this gem exists (they probably don't). Until then, it's more likely to stay tucked away on Steam, waiting for the cult fans to keep whispering about it.

Overcooked 2

Does this game even need an introduction? It's arguably one of the best co-op games ever made. For those unfamiliar, it's a cooking game, and the concept is simple: you're working in a chaotic restaurant kitchen, taking customer orders and preparing dishes under strict time pressure, all while trying to avoid setting the place on fire.

As you progress, you unlock more recipes, the levels grow more complex, and the frantic kitchen layouts force you to communicate effectively with your teammates. The joy of Overcooked lies in its mix of chaos and collaboration: you need sharp timing, quick thinking, and the ability to laugh when everything inevitably falls apart. Yes, it may ruin friendships, but at least you'll have had a hilariously stressful time in the process.

Likelihood level: High. Apple Arcade already has a number of cooking and co-op titles (some of which you can find on our list of best cooking games), so Overcooked 2 would feel right at home. Honestly, the real mystery is why it isn't there already, especially where there are already multiple other games on the service that were also published by Team 17.

Sun Haven

Yes, it's one of thousands of games like Stardew Valley, but when I love something, I can't resist exploring its variations. Mixing the familiar with the new, staying with a formula I love while bringing a little bit of spice or, in this case, magic. In Sun Haven, instead of just crops and cows, you'll encounter dragons, elves, spellcasting, and new towns to explore. It's familiar enough for Stardew fans to slip right in, but it offers an extra dose of wonder and adventure to keep things interesting.

The game balances farming, questing, and relationships while also giving you a broader fantasy narrative to follow. It's a great choice if you want a cozy simulator that sweeps you up into a more enchanted world.

Likelihood level: Moderate. It would be a natural fit for Apple Arcade, which already has its fair share of life sims. Sun Haven is unique thanks to its blend of comfort and escapism, but at the end of the day, it remains a drop in the ocean of existing life sims… will it make its way onto Apple's radar?

