This classic game is getting a sequel exclusive to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade users have a treat in store: the classic turn-based mayhem returns with Worms Across Worlds, an exclusive sequel arriving August 7. The new addition to the iconic artillery strategy isn't coming alone: three additional games are coming to make sure you don't get bored this summer.

Worms Across Worlds takes the chaotic charm of the classic Worms formula and blasts it across the multiverse (pun intended). In this new installment, you'll hop between handcrafted biomes like Jelly, Lava, Crochet, and even Origami worlds, chasing the ever-meddling Professor Worminkle before his machines unravel existence as we know it.

The campaign spans 12 chapters with over 100 missions you can tackle solo or in couch co-op (yes, this is your sign to rope in a buddy). Prefer to jump straight into the madness? Quick Matches and local multiplayer let you bring the carnage with up to four teams. And for the more gentle-hearted (or just wildly experimental), the Practice Arena is perfect for testing out weapons without fear of retaliation.

Joining Worms Across Worlds on August 7 are Everybody Shogi, Let's Go Mightycat!, and Play‑Doh World.

Everybody Shogi brings classic Japanese chess to your device with a cute design and daily challenges

In Let's Go Mightycat! you are being asked to follow the Super Cat God to conquer the galaxy… Every planet in the cosmos must belong to the Cat Empire

Play‑Doh World offers child-friendly, creative modelling fun -players will get to craft and style cute animals

