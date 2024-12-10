There’s a new Apple Intelligence workaround for older iPhones, but be careful

Following the launch of Apple’s new AI features under the Apple Intelligence umbrella, we’ve made a big deal of the fact that none of these tools are coming to most older iPhones. Well, there’s new a workaround for those who want to give Apple Intelligence a go without breaking the bank on a new cell phone, but it involves a bit of risk.

For those who don’t know, Apple Intelligence is currently only available on iPhone 16 devices, plus last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. That means recommendations like the 14 Pro Max and SE 3 from our list of the best gaming iPhones can’t join in the fun, or at least they couldn’t until Nugget came along.

Nugget is a program that, according to its official description, “unlocks the fullest potential of your device.” What that means in real terms is that it completely rejigs your iPhone’s software, making it capable of utilizing Apple Intelligence features such as Writing Tools and Clean up in Photos, plus all the Settings options currently only available on iPhone 16 devices. However, there are a couple of caveats to keep in mind.

First off, it’s quite a complicated installation process, even with the instructions from the developer. Then, there’s the fact that this only works thanks to an exploit Apple has solved in the upcoming 18.2 iPhone update, so if you’ve already installed that by the time you’re reading this, it’s too late. Still, most importantly, this is a third-party application, so you’re always taking a slight risk by installing it. If you do want to try it out, we highly recommend backing up everything on your device first, so there’s no risk of losing your contacts or save files from your favorite Apple Arcade games.

It’s also worth mentioning that Apple’s AI tools are intended for devices with 8GB of RAM, so even if you manage to install Nugget, your phone’s performance could suffer as a consequence. If, instead, you want to pick up an AI-ready phone that doesn’t require any workarounds, be sure to check out our picks for the best Samsung phones and the best Google Pixel phones while you’re here.