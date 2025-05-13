Here's how Apple's next iPhone AI feature could keep you gaming for longer

Following the arrival of the iPhone 16 series, Apple has gone all-in on AI, with new Apple Intelligence features rolling out regularly over the last few months. Until now, hardly any of the AI tools have benefited mobile gamers, but that could be about to change, with a new report suggesting that Apple is working on an AI-powered battery management mode for iOS 19 that could keep you playing your favorite mobile games for longer.

According to a report from Bloomberg's Apple expert Mark Gurman, the battery management feature can "analyze how a person uses their device and make adjustments to conserve energy." Considering how even the best iPhones struggle to compete with the battery life of flagships from some of the emerging Chinese tech brands, such as Honor and Xiaomi, this could present a big win for Apple without forcing the brand to significantly upgrade the battery capacity of its devices.

Gurman suggests that the new feature is arriving alongside iOS 19, the next major software update for Apple's iPhones, which we expect to see launch alongside the iPhone 17 series later this year. The new feature shouldn't be exclusive to this year's new iPhones, though, with the report claiming that all iOS 19-capable devices. We don't have a full list just yet, but we expect all iPhones from the iPhone 11 series or later to be compatible with the battery management tool.

It's not hard to see how this feature could be especially useful for fans of the best iPhone games, given that demanding titles such as Honkai Star Rail and PUBG Mobile are famous for rapidly draining your battery life. If it works in the same way as Android's Adaptive Battery feature, it should reduce the power draw of any software or power-intensive features open in the background. In turn, that should offer you more battery life for the games and apps you actually want to use.

With any luck, we should find out more about this battery management feature as well as any other Apple Intelligence plans during Apple's big software showcase, WWDC 2025, on June 9.