Apple is making iPhone App Store reviews more useful than ever with AI summaries

After little change to Apple’s iPhone App Store in recent years, it looks like the brand is planning a shakeup to make it easier for us all to find useful apps. According to a new report, Apple is looking at integrating AI summaries into the App Store so you can find out what others think about a specific app or game before downloading it.

As it stands, Apple tends to boost what it determines as the “most helpful reviews” to the top of the page, but these are still only written by one user. These reviews show up under everything in the App Store, from Apple Arcade games to health apps. However, they often don’t give you the full picture, pushing overly positive or negative reviews to the top without offering a balanced or nuanced view.

Interestingly, this news follows less than a week after we reported on other developments suggesting Apple is working on a standalone Games app. With this in mind, the Games app could feature similar review summaries, saving you a couple of minutes looking around for individual game reviews or checking something out on a review aggregator like Metacritic. That’s not great news for a review site like ours, but it could be useful for iPhone users.

It makes sense that Apple would introduce this option given that its latest iPhone update, iOS 18.1, offers its own summarization features. These are now available on the new iPhone 16 series devices, as well as last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, following the recent rollout. However, the 9to5Mac report suggests that Apple would summarize reviews on its own servers, so it doesn’t sound like you’d need an AI-capable phone to check them out.

Unfortunately, like Apple’s Games app, the original report didn’t give us much indication of when we can expect review summaries on the App Store. Still, if you want to pick up a new phone to prepare for these changes, be sure to check out our guide to the best gaming iPhones, including picks to suit a range of budgets.