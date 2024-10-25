4 things I want to see from Apple’s iPhone Games app

Earlier this week, we reported on the news that Apple is developing a standalone iPhone Games app outside of the App Store. Since then, I’ve been thinking about what I’d most like to see from an iPhone mobile gaming hub. Considering it’s something I’ve been waiting for Apple to introduce for years, I’ve got a lot of thoughts, but I’ve landed on the top four features I want to see when the iPhone Games app comes around.

1. FaceTime and iMessage integration

The original report on the development of the iPhone mobile gaming hub mentioned that Apple is “experimenting” with FaceTime and iMessage integration, but I need it to be a reality. Even the best iMessage games currently available on the App Store feel a little more like Flash games from the early 00s rather than the sort of game that taps into the iPhone’s performance potential, and while you can technically use FaceTime while playing the game, it’s a bit of an audio nightmare, with the game and FaceTime fighting over the space in your headphones.

While I’m not a massive multiplayer man myself, I think that group of gamers could benefit the most from FaceTime integration, giving your squad a way to connect without having to turn to Discord. In terms of iMessage, it’d be great if Apple introduced a way to invite a friend to jump onto something like Stardew Valley or Minecraft without needing to traverse the convoluted Game Center through the Settings menu.

2. Demos

Paid games aren’t nearly as popular as the countless free-to-play titles in the App Store, and I think offering demos would help fledgling mobile developers find a bigger audience. While demos already exist in the sense that some games appear free at first before you load them up and they tell you it’s a demo – Ages of Conflict: World War Simulator, for instance – a demos tab would help to highlight some of these games in a less disingenuous way than the current system.

I’m always downloading demos on my Switch, even if I’m only vaguely interested in the game, so I think I’d be more likely to find hidden gems than I would with the App Store in its current state. It might also encourage more developers to release games on the iOS platform, which can only be a good thing.

3. AAA games tab

Despite Apple adding a few triple-A games to the App Store in the last year, including Resident Evil Village and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, these console-level games have gone under the radar of many iPhone users, myself included. This isn’t just speculation; earlier this year we reported on Resident Evil 7’s lackluster iPhone launch, and there’s no evidence that other triple-A games are faring any better.

Considering that iPhone hardware is only getting more powerful, I can only anticipate more big-name games arriving on Apple hardware, but I want to see them clearly when they do. However, it’s worth pointing out that if you want to play these performance-intensive games, you need either an iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max, or iPhone 16. In terms of value for money, I’d recommend the iPhone 15 Pro Max from our list of the best gaming iPhones, as it’s almost as powerful as the iPhone 16 devices but with a lower price point following the release of the latest flagships.

4. Update reminders

If, like me, you’re forever spinning plates when it comes to mobile games and dipping in and out of multiple titles, it can be easy to miss hearing about a big in-game update or new DLC. With that in mind, I’d love to see an in-app news tab that lets you know when new content is coming to the games you play, whether it be a banner change in Honkai Star Rail or a new title for our list of the best Apple Arcade games.

I’m coming at this more from a player’s point of view, as it’s kind of my job to know the latest goings on in the world of mobile gaming. I’m also aware that you can opt-in to notifications for new game updates, but as I said earlier, I’m playing multiple games at the same time, so it can still be too easy to miss. If there was a news tab with the latest updates front and center, I might be less likely to forget about that new Marvel Snap card I’ve been waiting to add to my deck.

There you have it – the four features I most want to see from the rumored iPhone Games app. If you’re looking for something new to play while you’re here, be sure to check out our picks for the best iPhone games. Or if you prefer playing on something a bit bigger than a cell phone, see our list of the best gaming tablets, including options to suit every budget.