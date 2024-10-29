You need this Apple iPhone security patch now for protection from online threats

It’s update season for Apple, with the tech giant rolling out new software for its cell phones, tablets, and PCs. For those who have picked up the iPhone 16, that means the arrival of the first few Apple Intelligence features, but there’s something important for older iPhone users to check out, too. It’s not as exciting, but this iPhone security patch is crucial to the safety of your device.

iOS 17.7.1 is now available for those who haven’t yet updated to iOS 18 or 18.1, providing “important security fixes” for your iPhone, according to Apple. It’s a big deal for some of the more budget-friendly picks from our list of the best gaming iPhones, like the iPhone 14 and SE models, as it means they’re just as safe to use as the newer devices but without the much higher price tag.

It’s worth pointing out that unless your device isn’t capable of running iOS 18.1, it’s worth upgrading to the latest version and leaving iOS 17 behind, even if you can’t take advantage of the AI features. Apple Intelligence isn’t the only big draw feature of iOS 18, with Apple also introducing Game Mode, which is ideal for fans of the best Apple Arcade games like Stardew Valley and NBA 2K25, as well as RCS messaging and new customization tools.

If you want to check whether or not you’ve got the latest iPhone update on your device, it’s simple. Just go to your Settings menu, hit General, and then Software Update. From here, you can find out which version of the software you’re using and easily download and install the latest if you haven’t already. Even if you plan to upgrade to the iPhone 16 soon, it’s still worth doing until you make the leap, just to make sure your device is as secure as possible.

With that, we’re not expecting any more iPhone updates until next year’s iOS 18.2 upgrade, which should bring exciting AI features like Genmoji and Chat GPT-enhanced Siri. If you can’t wait that long for AI tools, though, be sure to check out what the big-name Android brands have to offer with our guides to the best Samsung phones and the best Google Pixel phones.