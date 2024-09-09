The next era of Apple wearables begins with the reveal of the Apple Watch Series 10, which is touted to be the slickest upgrade to the Apple Watch roster yet. Boasting a revamped display, a brand-new finish, and a thinner shape, we’re already eager to get this S10 chip powered accessory as we approach the Apple Watch Series 10 launch.

During the recent Apple Event, which included looks at the iPhone 16 and improvements to AirPods, it was revealed the Apple Watch Series 10 will come equipped with a smattering of worthwhile improvements. Notably, it includes an Apple Watch first: a wide-angle OLED display. Designed to give you better visibility whether you’re typing away on a keyboard, resting your wrist on a surface, or viewing it from a slightly obscure angle, this display is set to offer the best Apple Watch viewing experience yet.

As a result, the Apple Watch Series 10 display is 40% brighter at an angle. It is also the “largest, most advanced display” seen within the Apple Watch range according to CEO Tim Cook. Available in Rose Gold, Titanium, and the brand-new Jet Black finish, the latter boasts Apple’s first polished aluminum frame for Apple Watch products.

In a bid to introduce more native features you’d find on any recent iPhone model, the Apple Watch Series 10 enables users to play media like music and podcasts directly through its onboard speaker for the first time. All of this is thanks to the power of the S10 chip, which promises clearer audio and faster response times than previous models.

If you’re considering a dip underwater, the Apple Watch Series can withstand 50M of water resistance. You’ll be just fine in the shower, or the bath. When it comes to charging it up, Apple’s overhauled charging speeds can juice it up to roughly 50% in around eight minutes. Now that’s a massive win. Of course, you’ll want to keep it safe from harm, so that’s where the grade 5 titanium finish variants come in.

This brand-new polished titanium Apple Watch Series 10 comes in Natural Titanium, Gold Titanium, and Slate Gray. For those of you looking for a different aesthetic, it also comes in a Milanese loop variant. So when can you get it?

You’ll be able to get your hands on the Apple Watch Series 10 on Friday, September 20, 2024. Unfortunately, we didn’t get price details during the launch, but we’ll be sure to update this page when Apple confirms them. If you’re looking for more information about the iPhone 16’s camera, then the iPhone 16 Camera Control is about to change your photography skills forever.