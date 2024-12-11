This Apple Watch Ultra 3 upgrade could be a genuine lifesaver

If you’re thinking about picking up a new smartwatch this holiday season, you might want to think about waiting it out for the arrival of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 next year instead. According to a new report, the tech giant is launching its next wearable with satellite connectivity in 2025, enabling you to make emergency contact with civilization if you’re adventuring off the beaten path.

Apple introduced satellite connectivity to its iPhones in 2022, and now, thanks to an update from Apple expert Mark Gurman, we’re expecting the brand to introduce the feature to its premium smartwatch. While the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is already a top pick from our guide to the best Apple Watches, this feature would make it even more of an attractive proposition, especially for any hikers or adventurers who would prefer to leave their iPhone at home when headed out into the wilderness.

Satellite communication isn’t the only potentially lifesaving upgrade Gurman is expecting for next year’s device. The reporter has also suggested that Apple is developing a blood pressure monitor for the Ultra 3. This means the watch could alert you to any troubling movements in your blood pressure, whether you’re on a run or playing the best Apple Watch games, so you can quickly do something about it.

While we’re still not sure when exactly the Apple Watch Ultra 3 might arrive, it’s likely to launch alongside the iPhone 17 in September 2025. Apple tends to release its flagship phones and wearables simultaneously, as we saw with the slightly disappointing Apple Watch Ultra 2 upgrade this year, offering little more than a new colorway. Still, if the new rumors are true, next year’s equivalent could be quite a bit more exciting.

The last thing to say is that while Gurman is one of the most reliable sources in the industry, Apple’s plans could still change, so it’s best to take these new details with a pinch of salt until we get direct confirmation. If you can’t wait until next year for some new tech, be sure to check out our picks for the best smartwatches and the best gaming phones while you’re here.