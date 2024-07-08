Our favorite iPhone games controller is 30% off, but it won’t last

If you’ve been looking at getting a mobile gaming controller for your iPhone, now could be the perfect time to buy. The Backbone One iPhone Game Controller just got a big price cut at Best Buy, with the store reducing the lighting connector model by $30 to take it to $69.

I’ve tried Backbone’s One controller and can confirm that, for playing all the best mobile games, it really does work seamlessly. It’s super easy to use, too. So, if you’re looking to play all the best iPhone games and have an iPhone with a lightning connector (iPhone 14 models or below), this is a deal worth considering.

Best Buy is currently offering the Backbone One lightning model at $69.99, down from $99.99, with a saving of $30. Both Xbox and PlayStation Editions are on sale, and the former includes a one-month Xbox Game Pass.



The PlayStation edition is compatible with iOS, PlayStation, Universal, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Google Stadia. The Black Edition also works with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

But why bother getting a controller for your smartphone? I love how the best phone controllers give you a console-like experience on your phone, and the physical buttons and joysticks are better for accuracy and long-term comfort. Backbone makes iPhone controllers that snap on for easy use and cloud gaming access, and we were very impressed with the Backbone PlayStation Edition when we reviewed it.

If you’re a gaming who’s keen to create the ultimate mobile gaming experience using your iPhone, this super easy-to-setup controller, which comes with pass-through charging and a 3.5mm headset jack, is a great choice and a great price right now. Grab it Best Buy before it ends!

Not got an iPhone? Backbone also sells a wide range of USB-C compatible controllers that work seamlessly with all the best gaming phones.