While there are key differences between Apple and Android, Apple deserves props for its focus on privacy. Its most basic level of security requires a warrant to access, but the Advanced Data Protection (ADP) layer on its cloud storage is even more secure - even Apple can't access it. However, despite the UK's plans for Apple to add a backdoor to the encrypted data on iPhone, the government has pulled out, meaning your hours spent on those saucy gacha games are finally hidden.

I get it - some of the best mobile games happen to be a bit… risque, to say the least. The best gacha games, in particular, are fairly egregious when it comes to uncomfortably comfortable people, but hey, they make for great titles. Zenless Zone Zero's action combat is some of the best you can find on an Apple iPhone, but why does a government need to know the mains in my squad?

While not the UK government's primary focus, of course (I doubt they care about which of the best iPhone games you're enjoying), it's still nice to know that your data is safe for the time being. The Advanced Data Protection is primarily a security layer to, unsurprisingly, protect your private content. It's an opt-in service for iCloud, one that secures your notes, photos, and more with end-to-end encryption - and if you lose your account, you won't get that data back, it's that secure.

However, while the UK government was insistent on getting a backdoor to investigate any data for individuals that may prove to be a national security threat to the country, it's also an issue that would have affected US citizens, as Apple creating a backdoor means it would appear in all regions. Fortunately, the UK has dropped the plans, as confirmed by National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard on X.

This comes after the controversial beginning of the Online Safety Act, which has required any websites, social media platforms, or other sites categorized by the government to require identification for users to access harmful or adult content. However, it's become an umbrella of issues, including anything from privacy concerns to even Wikipedia threatening to halt UK citizens' access, no matter whether you're on a PC or the best gaming phone.

