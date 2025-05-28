Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is just around the corner, and the company needs to do something big if it wants to hold gamers' attention after the Nintendo Switch 2 launch and Summer Games Fest. Luckily, the smartphone giant is expected to unveil a brand new gaming app at the conference, replacing the existing Game Center system.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will unveil a unified gaming app at WWDC 2025 that will come preinstalled across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. The service aims to keep Game Center's achievements and leaderboard functions, while keeping all of your favorite iPhone games and Apple Arcade games in one easy-to-access place.

As we discussed when the idea first emerged in October 2024, it's strange that we didn't already have an iPhone games app when other media like podcasts, music, and ebooks all have dedicated homes on iOS. Gurman's report suggests that this new hub is set to launch in September alongside the next version of iOS and the next series of iPhones.

Alongside a hub for launching games, the Apple games app is slated to house editorial content and important updates about games you own or popular trending titles. Of course, Apple already publishes a lot of this information in the App Store, but it's a lot harder to find unless you know where to look. With this new system, you'll never miss an update about live service games like Genshin Impact again.

This new hub is sure to be a boon for mobile gamers, giving the best gaming iPhones an extra boost in the tussle with their Android competition. I look forward to being able to hear about new mobile games while playing my existing faves, and wonder if this will get more people to care about Game Center like they did in 2010.