These new iOS 27 tweaks could make iPhone gaming smoother for Apple fanatics

As Apple works toward releasing iOS 27, new changes may improve battery life for iPhone users, which is brilliant for longer gaming sessions.

ios 27 battery life: An image of the orange iPhone 17 Pro.
At some point in your iPhone's lifespan, you'll start questioning whether the battery life is really worth the bang for your buck. While Apple's current handsets are sturdy enough on that front, demanding games like Destiny Rising and Zenless Zone Zero can quickly drain your power. iOS 27 could be the secret weapon you need to keep grinding a little longer, as new rumors suggest Apple is preparing to make some under-the-radar tweaks.

Speaking about Apple's next firmware update in the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman claims iOS 27 is all about cleaning up your iPhone. Alongside the company's mission to revamp Siri, iOS 27 is said to operate similarly to Snow Leopard by scrapping outdated code clusters and giving apps a performance boost. In effect, it should make your iPhone feel more responsive. The update could also change the Liquid Glass interface, although it won't be anything too extensive.

Gurman adds that Apple engineers are specifically looking at boosting battery life, hoping that the improvements to how it manages code could result in more efficient handsets. Should it prove successful, we'll likely see a knock-on effect in forthcoming releases such as the rumored foldable iPhone. On the subject of Siri, iOS 27 will be a turning point for the AI companion. Rumors of a Siri chatbot aren't new, but they persist in the buildup to Apple's keynote presentation in June.

The Siri revamp is a bid to compete in an ever-growing AI landscape, with competitors like Samsung progressively evolving its Galaxy AI. We'll likely see the Siri upgrade this year, but I'm eager to see the iPhone 17e come to fruition. A mid-range iPhone with decent performance, especially for gaming, is hardly a bad thing in my eyes. However, as of late, I've been firmly enjoying my life in the Android trenches for the last year.

Since my Nothing Phone (3a) Pro review, it's remained my primary handset. Nothing is preparing to unveil its successor soon, and the existing Nothing Phone (4a) Pro leaks already sound promising. If we can get meaningful hardware bumps with the next model, we could have a solid Apple competitor on our hands.

