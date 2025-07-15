While Prime Day may be over, there's no shortage of excellent deals to be found. Take, for instance, this Apple iPad 11-inch model, sporting an impressive A16 chipset, at a huge discount right now. If you're looking for a cheap tablet that can still run your favorite games, this is my top choice, and one you should grab while you can.

The Apple iPad 11-inch (A16) may not be as powerful as the iPad Mini (A17), but you'll still be able to play all your favorite Apple Arcade games like Disney Dreamlight Valley - my colleague Ariel is nodding in approval - as well as all the best free mobile games like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. With this tablet, you'll be able to flawlessly manage everyday activities from looking up an actress on IMDB to watching Ted Lasso.

This iPad features the brilliant A16 chip, which delivers great performance, and a 4-core GPU, a scaled-down version of the 5-core found in iPhones with the same chip. That may sound bad, but this is a deliberate choice to preserve battery life while powering a larger display. With that change, this iPad can run for up to ten hours on a single charge, which is great for getting those pulls in the best gacha games. The A16 chip ensures apps and programs run as smoothly as velvet, and it handles multitasking like an absolute champ, so if you're someone who keeps a bunch of tabs open at once (like me), you don't need to worry about the device crashing.

This iPad also features Game Mode, which prioritizes system resources during gameplay to reduce background latency, maintain steady frame rates, and minimize input lag with Bluetooth controllers, making those sessions on the best FPS games even better. It also supports SharePlay, so you can invite friends to watch or even join your game.

Let's talk display because if we're gaming, it better be crisp, crispier than a fresh apple plucked straight from the tree. This iPad features an 11-inch Liquid Retina screen with a clean 2360 × 1640 resolution, as well as True Tone, which adjusts to ambient lighting for optimal viewing, while its 500-nit peak brightness keeps everything clear and vibrant. IPS tech ensures consistent color and smooth visuals even when gaming at odd angles.

This iPad is available in four colors: blue, pink, silver, and yellow. I truly love that Apple products always offer a selection of colors; it takes me back to my teenage years with my bright blue iPod shuffle… which I wore in my hair to prom (cringes).

If you're planning what color you want in your head, then you should go to Walmart and get the 2025 Apple 11-inch iPad A16 for just $299 while you still can. We aren't sure how long this deal will stick around for, so be quick.

