While I've always been a fan of those larger Apple iPad models, there's something about the small but mighty iPad Mini that makes it enticing years after the tablet's original debut. Launching back in late 2024, the iPad Mini 7 boasts the powerful A17 Pro chipset, and with a vibrant display that helps colors to pop, it's an all-around great tablet whether you're looking to game or work on it - and right now, it's at a smashing discount.

It's no surprise that Apple's compact and mighty tablet holds a place in our best iPad for games list, considering it sits in a nice spot between those larger models and your phone in terms of size. Admittedly, the bezels are a bit chunkier than we wished, but if you're looking for a powerhouse to play the best Apple Arcade games on - one that's at a good price - well, look no further.

The tablet is powered by the impressive A17 Pro chipset, which has only been succeeded by the launch of the A18 when the iPhone 16 family launched and became the best iPhones. However, it still performs great despite being almost two years old now, easily powering through any of the best mobile games without trouble.

However, there's no point in having powerful specs without the ability to see them in action. Fortunately, the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display may not be an OLED screen, but it still looks vibrant and gorgeous, and while it is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, its still a smooth experience that allows you to bump up all the graphics settings to their max whether you're playing cozy games or taking on those power-draining titles on the best gacha games list.

Grabbing one of the best mobile controllers with the Razer Kishi Ultra, which extends enough to fit the 8.3-inch device, allows you to have your own makeshift handheld console, without needing to spend out on a new Switch or those handheld PCs. Throw Apple Arcade's impressive library into the mix, and you've got countless adventures to enjoy on the go.

Right now, the iPad Mini 7 is just $399 at Amazon, getting you the 128GB version at a massive $100 discount. It's not often you see Apple products reduced like that, and what makes this even better is that you can also get $100 savings on the 256GB and 512GB models, both of which are down to $499 and $699, respectively. There are four different colors to choose from, but personally, I think the purple looks rather sleek.

Alternatively, those across the pond can grab the iPad Mini (A17 Pro) on Amazon for just £453.97, and while it's not as impressive a discount, it's still a decent 9% off the retail price. So, if you're in the market for a new tablet, maybe consider the iPad Mini's 2024 model.

Many of the best iPhone games work well on the iPad Mini 7, so make sure to check out our list to see if you can keep your progress on your tablet (or find some new games to try). Grab some of the best gaming earbuds, and you'll have a handheld that you can easily take out and about, especially if you pair your new iPad with some AirPod Pro earbuds.

If you manage to score a nifty new tablet, make sure to tell us about your favorite iPad games at our community Discord server.