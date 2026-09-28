The next iPad Mini could get the iPhone Duo's A20 Pro chip, but that's not all

We're only a few weeks removed from the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo launches, but Apple already appears to have its next hardware refresh in the works. The company last updated the iPad Mini in 2024, and new leaks suggest a major overhaul could be on the way. Rumors point to the iPhone Duo's A20 Pro chip, a larger OLED display, and a few design tweaks that could make the compact tablet even more appealing for gaming.

According to MacRumors, leaked code for upcoming Apple products has surfaced alongside images of what appears to be the next iPad Mini. The outlet hasn't shared specific details about the files, but their discovery hints at Apple's plans for a new tablet. Separately, previous reports suggest that the refresh will feature a larger OLED display.

Previous iPad Mini models use Apple's Liquid Retina technology, which pairs LED backlighting with an IPS LCD panel. The current 8.3′ screen offers plenty of room for gaming while keeping the tablet portable, so I'm curious to see how much Apple increases the display size without compromising its compact design.

The leaks also point to a landscape-oriented front-facing camera. Images reportedly show a small groove at the top of the display, which could house a speaker, similar to the design Apple uses on its iPhones. The volume buttons also appear to retain their familiar position along the top edge. MacRumors' images only show the front of the tablet, so we don't have any clues about potential changes to the rear panel or overall profile. The most exciting rumored upgrade, however, sits beneath the screen.

If the leaks prove accurate, the next iPad Mini will pack Apple's A20 Pro chip, the same processor that powers its latest iPhones. Apple has already taken a similar approach with the MacBook Neo, which uses the A18 Pro chip from the iPhone 16 Pro generation. Bringing flagship-class silicon to its smallest tablet could deliver a substantial performance boost for demanding free mobile games.

As for a release date, it's possible Apple could launch the new iPad Mini by the end of October. That timeline would follow the company's previous release, which arrived on October 23, 2024. Apple hasn't officially confirmed the tablet or its specifications, so we'll have to wait for an announcement to learn more.

Would you pick up an OLED iPad Mini? Let us know over in the Pocket Tactics Discord.