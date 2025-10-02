Apple's next iPad Pro could pack 35% more gaming performance power

Following last month's iPhone 17 launch, we're now back to twiddling our thumbs and waiting for Apple to reveal what else it's got up its sleeve. Well, someone might have beat the tech giant to the punch, with a new iPad Pro leak detailing the upcoming tablet's performance capabilities, and if the details are true, it's very exciting news for gamers.

According to a new video from Russian YouTuber and tipster Wylsacom, the M5 chip inside the next iPad Pro boasts a GPU power boost of 35% compared to the M4. In simple terms, that means the Apple tablet should wipe the floor with the current top picks from our guide to the best iPads for gaming in terms of performance horsepower, offering more reliable frame rates and even smoother visuals. Yes, we're looking at a device that's capable of much more than just running Candy Crush.

GPU power isn't the only spec to see a boost from the M5 chip, with Wylsacom's testing also pointing to a 12% upgrade to single-core scores and an improvement of 15% in multi-core scores when running benchmarks. In simple terms, those boosts should make the best iPad games run even better on the iPad Pro, with rapid loading of in-game assets and even more responsive controls.

The last bit of exciting information from this new iPad Pro leak suggests Apple is feeling a bit more generous when it comes to RAM, upping the amount inside the device from 8GB to 12GB. This is likely to make the Apple Intelligence feel better to use, but it also doubles as another win for gamers, as more RAM usually equates to faster loading times and a higher level of performance with a lower chance of throttling. Simply put, the iPad Pro sounds like a gaming tablet in disguise, and if Apple utilizes the same vapor chamber cooling tech inside the new iPhone 17 Pro Max as with the tablet, it could be a real game-changer.

As ever, it's worth noting that this is a leak, so it's worth taking with a pinch of salt until we get official confirmation from Apple. However, Wylsacom has proven himself a trustworthy source before, so it wouldn't be a big surprise if he were on the money again. Still, if you can't wait around for some new hardware, be sure to check out our guides to the best tablets while you're here.