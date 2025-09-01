You know the drill by now with Apple events. This time of year is a highly anticipated one for the billion-dollar tech conglomerate, with a grand showcase scheduled for September 9, 2025, to reveal what's next. It's reportedly set to include the iPhone 17 Air, a thinner version of its flagship handset, which could be Apple's slickest device yet. While that's exciting in theory, I don't think it's enough to set Apple apart from the crowd.

Let's round up what we know so far about the iPhone 17 Air. Recent claims report it may require a battery case for extended gaming sessions due to decreased power capacity. Despite a thinner model skipping last year's event, it features an aluminum chassis and a smaller screen, similar to the rumored base iPhone 17. The real selling point, if it isn't obvious, is the thickness, which is said to be around 5.5mm - just slightly thicker than the iPad Pro.

Due to the size, I expect performance to fall below the rest of the iPhone 17 range. Part of me thinks that a more compact device is better for my pocket, but considering the price range Apple tends to operate within, is it really worth it? I certainly see the appeal, but competitors like OnePlus are already pining to dethrone the iPhone 17 at a fraction of Apple's usual cost. Our own hardware editor Connor is even considering skipping the iPhone 17 altogether and waiting for the long-rumored iPhone Fold.

For me, it comes down to a lack of innovation. Aside from older Nokia staples from the early 2000s, Apple's handsets reign as some of the best-selling mobiles of all time. Going off that notion, they're easily one of the most used devices out there. That means Apple can rest on its laurels, something it's been doing for quite some time.

I've flipped between iOS and Android devices over the years, and while iOS is streamlined and hard to give up, I find myself coming back to the malleable nature of Android. Not only this, but some of the best Android phones like Nothing Phone (3a) Pro or Xiaomi 15 are vibrant to the eye. I want some flair with my smartphone; a reason to use a transparent case and not a boring plastic cover.

It doesn't look like Apple is going to consider a major aesthetic change anytime soon, though. However, the potential of the anniversary edition iPhone in the style of the 3GS, for example, could sway me. For now, you can check out our predictions for what we'll see at the iPhone 17 event.