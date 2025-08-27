The iPhone 17 is coming soon, with Apple teasing its 2025 launch event

Apple has again stuck to tradition, announcing its next event for September 9, 2025. We're expecting the event to herald the big reveal of the next-generation iPhone 17 lineup, plus new AirPods Pro earbuds, new Apple Watches, and more. If you've been waiting for Apple to upgrade one of these devices for a while, it could all be worth it if the rumored features turn out to be true.

Available to watch live on YouTube and Apple's site on September 9 at 10 AM ET / 1 PM PT / 6 PM BST, the company is expected to announce the following:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch SE 3

Apple Watch Ultra 3

AirPods Pro 3

As you can see, Apple is set to unveil numerous products. The iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max will likely come with upgrades, such as a faster A19 chip and 120 Hz ProMotion displays across the line, making them potential picks for our best iPhones for gaming list. Still, it's the iPhone 17 Air that will turn the most heads.

Rumored to be just 5.5mm thick and with no SIM tray, the iPhone 17 Air could be a showcase for just how thin an iPhone can be. There are alleged compromises, though, such as a smaller 2,800mAh battery compared to the mid-range iPhone 16e's 4,005mAh battery. The handset may be great to use as a camera and for your favorite apps, but we're not sure it's going to be an ideal gaming device to play the best Apple Arcade games. Still, we'll have to wait and see.

When it comes to the upcoming Apple Watches, rumors suggest that there won't be any big redesigns to find this year, just faster chips in each model. Whatever the case, the Apple Watches are great wearables, no matter the model, and they feature some great games, as our best Apple Watch games list shows.

The rumored AirPods Pro 3 earbuds could be the highlight of the September 9 event. Succeeding the AirPods Pro 2 from September 2022, the improved model allegedly features better sound and better Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which is great for when you need to focus on some games, but there could be some new additions. A new heart rate sensor could help to give more accurate readings to the Health app, while infrared cameras could be the surprise feature to help with Visual Intelligence, which enables iPhone 15 Pro and 16 users to take an image and have Apple Intelligence describe what's in the photo. This could be what the infrared photo in the Apple Event invitation is hinting at.

Nevertheless, the September 9 event looks to be a packed showcase, especially if you've been waiting to upgrade your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro all at once. As ever, we'll be covering everything that gets announced on the day.

