Apple's iPhone 17e looks like it may launch in 2026 with good and bad news

Despite Apple overhauling its lower-cost iPhone earlier this year with the 16e, it looks like its successor model is set to come in 2026, but with some upgrades that could appeal to those on a budget, instead of gamers. Since 2016, the company has had a cheaper iPhone available that would take inspiration from the designs of its previous-generation models, but with some of the latest specs inside. If these rumored specs turn out to be true, the same could be happening to the iPhone 17e, reportedly set to come out early next year.

According to 'Digital Chat Station' on Weibo, the upcoming iPhone 17e will come with the Dynamic Island, which is the animated pill that replaced the notch from the iPhone 14 Pro models onwards. The chip will be an A19 Pro, rumored to be part of the iPhone 17 line once it allegedly launches next month, as well as upgrades to the 12 MP front-facing and 48 MP rear-facing cameras that will also mirror those of the iPhone 17 devices.

However, one aspect that won't carry across with the upcoming line is the 120Hz ProMotion display. Previously, this higher-refresh display was part of the Pro devices of iPhones, first seen in the iPhone 13 Pro. But next month, it's allegedly coming to the entire iPhone 17 lineup. For gamers, this could be a deal-breaker, as playing games like Genshin Impact and Doodle Jump at 120 frames per second is a very smooth experience on supported iPhones.

Although it's a shame that ProMotion won't be coming to the iPhone 17e, those looking for a cheap upgrade will still be able to enjoy some major upgrades regardless. The Dynamic Island is a big improvement over the notch, which first debuted with the iPhone X in 2017. It can change shape to show notifications or be interacted with to use certain toggles, like the flashlight. According to Digital Chat Station again, the A19 Pro is rumored to have up to a 20% gain on the A18 chip, so it could bring benefits when playing the best Apple Arcade games, at least.

Having owned the original iPhone SE in 2016, it took inspiration from the smaller iPhone 5s, but had the power of the iPhone 6S, making it a perfect handset for me at the time, due to its smaller 4-inch footprint. I loved the device, but circumstances eventually meant that I needed a newer iPhone with the latest and greatest camera. But if you're looking for an iPhone on a budget and don't want the latest tech, you won't feel like you're missing out on the iPhone 16e, nor the 17e once it's announced.

