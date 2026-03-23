The iPhone 17e is a great budget-friendly Apple device, but it's even better when you get it for free

Gone are the days of a new handset setting you back in the high triple digits. While there's always been a market for bank account-friendly gaming phones that don't make you faint at a hefty cost, Apple's various devices have always been a more 'luxury' product, noticeable in everything from the design to the marketing. Fortunately, the Apple iPhone 17e is bringing a new generation of the budget line for those not wanting to spend a small fortune on a fancy new mobile phone, and if you're a deal hunter like me, you can even get it for nothing.

We still have to test Apple's newest iteration of the SE-style line, but as far as I'm concerned, the iPhone 17e is already a staple in the best budget gaming phones. While the list has been full of older models or cheaper Android phones, in reality, the idea of owning a 2026 handset from Apple that doesn't cost you an arm and a leg is, frankly, good enough - no longer do you have to risk buying an iPhone 12 that's going to be left without updates within a year or two.

Featuring a 6.1-inch display and the A19 chipset with a 6-core CPU that powers the standard iPhone 17 lineup, albeit with a slightly weaker GPU with one less core. Considering it's a little cheaper, starting from $599 as opposed to the standard iPhone 17's $799, that's not too much of a subtraction - Apple needs to reach that price point somehow, and considering it's on the latest versions of iOS, that's still better than opting for an older flagship.

That means you can also enjoy the latest and greatest on our list of the best Apple Arcade games (and thankfully, you can use this link to get a free trial), including the new Oceanhorn 3, which is a Legend of Zelda-style experience, or even brick-breaking goodness with gems like Piffle+. I am a big fan of Piffle+, and honestly, the amount of time I've spent in it is worth the subscription price alone.

However, it's not just the Apple Arcade trial that's free - right now, you can grab the iPhone 17e for free with Verizon. That's $0 a month, for reference, or for the full total, nothing. Of course, you'll have to check the Verizon T&Cs for the full breakdown of how this works, but the basic gist is that it is available through any Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plans.

If you're a UK-based reader, you can check for some cheap iPhone 17e deals through Carphone Warehouse. At the time of writing, the lowest price deal is £28.99 per month through iD Mobile, but it's worth checking regularly to see if there's any other bargains - or you could even enter your existing details to see if you can upgrade at a lower price.

So, you just got a new iPhone at a fraction of the price - or perhaps, nothing at all. You can thank me later, but be warned, Apple Arcade will eat up all of your free time - but let's be honest, is there any better way to spend your time?