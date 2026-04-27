Apple's iPhone 18 could benefit from a gaming performance and memory upgrade despite the RAMaggedon

While we're still months away from the reveal of Apple's next generation of flagship phones, the rumors and supposed leaks are already coming in at speed. The latest industry whispers suggest that the iPhone 18 could be the brand's first model to feature 12GB of RAM and that its A20 chip could deliver a significant performance boost over last year's model. If true, both of those upgrades would be good news for mobile gamers.

These fresh details are courtesy of Apple tipster Dan Nystedt, who's one of the more reliable sources when it comes to information surrounding the Cupertino-based tech giant, thanks to his supply chain background. The prospect of the iPhone 18 getting more RAM is, to be honest, pretty surprising, given that we're currently going through a memory shortage, a.k.a. RAMaggedon. The upgrade would see the new handset come with as much RAM as last year's iPhone 17 Pro Max, the current top pick from our guide to the best iPhones, likely making for a phone that handles multitasking and demanding games with ease while offering enhanced in-game textures and fewer app reloads.

As for the A20 chip, it's widely believed that it'll be Apple and TSMC's first 2nm chip, boosting performance by 15% without sacrificing power efficiency. Like the RAM upgrade, this improvement is likely intended to make Apple Intelligence, Apple's suite of AI features, more powerful. Still, for those of us who spend our screentime playing the best mobile games, we should also feel the benefit of the performance enhancements, such as smoother framerates and faster load times.

The one thing worth noting is that, unlike in previous years, we're not expecting to get our hands on the iPhone 18 until 2027. Apple usually releases its full flagship line-up in September. However, according to multiple reports, the brand is only revealing the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and the new iPhone Fold in 2026, followed by the iPhone 18, 18e, and second-generation iPhone Air early next year.

As ever, you should take these details with a grain of salt until we get direct confirmation from Apple. While there seems to be a consensus surrounding the new information from a swathe of sources, plenty could change between now and the anticipated 2027 launch of the iPhone 18. While we wait for more details, we'll be sure to keep an eye out for any more supposed leaks or insider information.