Apple's next big accessibility feature could offer mind-control gaming on iPhone

Having spent the best part of the last couple of years writing about Apple, not much surprises me anymore. At least, I thought that was the case. Then I found out that the tech giant behind the iPhone, iPad, and countless other devices is reportedly working on a way to control your devices using brain implants, and while the reasoning behind the development is solid, I still can't quite believe that this sort of technology could be a reality before too long.

The concept would be an accessibility feature above all else, allowing those with physical impairments, such as ALS, or disabilities more control when using Apple devices, provided they first get a Stentrode brain implant. While the best iPhones and the best iPads might already have some impressive accessibility features, such as their built-in screen reader, VoiceOver, and eye-tracking tools, the initiative the brand is working on alongside brain-computer interface company Synchron could take it to the next level.

It's important to point out that the original Wall Street Journal article reporting on Apple's brain signal technology research doesn't mention gaming specifically; however, there is already a history of this sort of technology making gaming more accessible. The first human to receive a Neuralink brain implant, Nolan Arbaugh, famously used the technology to stay up late playing Civilization 6. With that in mind, I don't think it's a stretch to imagine how Apple might use Synchron's Stentrode brain implant technology to make some of the best iPhone games playable for all, which would be a big win for accessibility in gaming.

While the WSJ reports suggest that Synchron's Stentrode implant likely won't get commercial approval until 2030, trials are already taking place. Apple is currently figuring out how the brain-computer interface works in tandem with the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro headset, thanks to testing from Mark Jackson, an ALS patient who is one of the few to receive the Strentrode implant. According to Jackson, the technology still isn't capable of mimicking the ease of use of the touch-screen experience, but it's still early days in terms of development.

