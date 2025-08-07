Worms Across Worlds among four new Apple Arcade titles added today

I love to ask my partner the question, "What would you do if I turned into a worm?" He always retorts with the same response, "I'd call a doctor." Well, the correct answer is: put me into a bunch of different biomes with a plethora of weapons and let me fight it out against other worms. Duh. Luckily for me, the latest edition to the Worms franchise, Worms Across Worlds, has just dropped on Apple Arcade, so I can unleash wormy chaos without having to metamorphose.

Fitting with the usual Worms mechanics, Worms Across Worlds is one of the best strategy games that centers around turn-based combat. This is one of four brand-new titles coming to Apple Arcade this month, and honestly, it's quickly going to make the list for best Apple Arcade games. It's a delightful little game packed with slapstick humor and personality, perfect for on-the-go gaming.

Worms Across Worlds has four gameplay modes. There's the local multiplayer mode, which most fans are going to be most excited about, which allows you to play with up to four friends. It's that same formula that the series has always done so well, with air strikes that you can order against enemy worms, and a plethora of wacky weapons (like the Holy Hand Grenade) that you can use to blow your foes into little pieces of worm.

There is a quick match where you can jump into a random game against AI, if you just want to hone your skills, and there's also a whole single-player campaign. The storyline has you travelling across the multiverse to prevent the evil Professor Wormwinkle from destroying reality. Although not the most compelling storyline, you'll get to launch hand grenades and cause mayhem. As you progress, you unlock more and more of the weapons that the series is renowned for, like that infamously bouncy banana bomb.

Last of all, there's Practice mode, which does what it says on the tin. If you feel like you want to be the best worm that ever wiggled into war, then that's probably the mode you're going to want to play. Though I imagine most people are just going to hop into a match with their friends.

You'll get to battle across levels designed to look like something straight out of Yoshi's Woolly World, as well as worlds made from jelly, crystal, lava, and derelict land with abandoned red telephone booths. All in all, there are 12 chapters and over 100 missions to dive into, so there's plenty of content. Long plane journey? This will certainly keep you occupied.

If you're a die-hard Worms-head and can't wait to get your slimy hands on it, you can sign up for a free one-month trial of Apple Arcade, provided you have an Apple device.

